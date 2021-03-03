Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Issues Earnings Results

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.88), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:IDRA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,009. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $165.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar acquired 69,941 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $127,292.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,595 shares of company stock worth $215,515. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

