ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Now Covered by Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.50.

ICLR traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $171.87. 1,266,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,389. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.70. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $223.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $760.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in ICON Public by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in ICON Public by 519.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in ICON Public during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in ICON Public by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in ICON Public by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

