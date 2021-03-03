iCAD, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for iCAD in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICAD. Oppenheimer began coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

ICAD stock opened at $18.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.04 million, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.30. iCAD has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iCAD by 621.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iCAD by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in iCAD in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in iCAD in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iCAD by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 151,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 18,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $210,541.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 172,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,665 shares of company stock valued at $650,541 over the last 90 days. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

