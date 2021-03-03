I/O Coin (IOC) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $3,572.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.50 or 0.00446877 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006427 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00039308 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,132.44 or 0.04188760 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,726,385 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

