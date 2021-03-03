Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:HY opened at $88.73 on Monday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.59. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.94%.

In related news, insider Btr 2020 Gst Trust F/B/O Elisa acquired 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $408,036.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John C. Butler, Jr. acquired 104,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.04 per share, with a total value of $6,168,853.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 257.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 278.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

