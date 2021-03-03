Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicle. The company’s solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems. Hyliion Holdings Corp., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Hyliion stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16. Hyliion has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $58.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

