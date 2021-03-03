Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.25-21.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.56. Humana also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 21.25-21.75 EPS.

HUM stock opened at $386.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $389.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.46. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $458.95.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,979 shares of company stock worth $14,062,485. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

