Hugh M. Queener Sells 6,990 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 6,990 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $575,626.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 265,350 shares in the company, valued at $21,851,572.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $81.53 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

