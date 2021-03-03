Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) PT Raised to $13.00 at CIBC

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $10.75 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 82.58% from the stock’s previous close.

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of HBM stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth $82,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.