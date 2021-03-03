HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Lowered by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,659 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in HP by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 48,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,129,165.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 347,382 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,296 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HPQ opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

