Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.56

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.56 and last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 4427337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HWM. Argus raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Vertical Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,632,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,780,000 after buying an additional 2,831,040 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,581,000 after buying an additional 1,675,084 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,711,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,010,000 after buying an additional 70,052 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,691,000 after buying an additional 4,614,715 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28,088.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,976,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,213,000 after buying an additional 4,959,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.
Howmet Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:HWM)
Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.
