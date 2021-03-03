Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.56

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.56 and last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 4427337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HWM. Argus raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Vertical Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,632,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,780,000 after buying an additional 2,831,040 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,581,000 after buying an additional 1,675,084 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,711,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,010,000 after buying an additional 70,052 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,691,000 after buying an additional 4,614,715 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28,088.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,976,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,213,000 after buying an additional 4,959,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

