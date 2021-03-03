Hostess Brands, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hostess Brands in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TWNK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $14.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,665,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,219,000 after purchasing an additional 30,024 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 52,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $755,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

