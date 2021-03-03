Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.89%.

HRZN traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 41,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,673. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a market cap of $247.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRZN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

