Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Hooker Furniture has increased its dividend by 32.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.90. 3,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,354. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95. The company has a market cap of $414.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 0.79. Hooker Furniture has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $36.49.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%.

In other Hooker Furniture news, CEO Paul B. Toms, Jr. sold 14,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $467,331.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,456.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne J. Smith sold 1,200 shares of Hooker Furniture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,053. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

