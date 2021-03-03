Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00

Analysts expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to report $430,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $600,000.00. Homology Medicines reported sales of $560,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year sales of $2.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 million to $2.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.53 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Homology Medicines.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIXX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

NASDAQ:FIXX traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.55. 432,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,835. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $477.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.31.

In related news, insider Albert Seymour sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $180,900.00. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $6,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,026,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,843,300. 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.