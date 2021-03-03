Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.34% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Point Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.
Home Point Capital stock opened at $11.91 on Monday. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $13.15.
About Home Point Capital
Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
