Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Point Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Home Point Capital stock opened at $11.91 on Monday. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $13.15.

In other Home Point Capital news, CIO Maria N. Fregosi sold 7,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $85,691.52. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 127,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Andrew Newman sold 56,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $685,544.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,168 shares in the company, valued at $12,429,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock worth $86,566,274.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.