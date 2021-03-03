Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Director Scott D. Lawrence Purchases 1,200 Shares

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Director Scott D. Lawrence purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.23 per share, with a total value of $37,476.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HFBL remained flat at $$31.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 576. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $34.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.98 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 15.53%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFBL. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

