HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. Equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Argus lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

