HMS Holdings Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:HMSY)

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for HMS in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Get HMS alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. CJS Securities downgraded HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. HMS has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $37.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.64 million. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of HMS by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in HMS by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in HMS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.