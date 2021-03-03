Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Short Interest Up 136.4% in February

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the January 28th total of 638,800 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Histogen stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of Histogen at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Histogen alerts:

Shares of HSTO opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Histogen has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.