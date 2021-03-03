Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

HGV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of HGV traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.05. 6,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,166. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.46 and a beta of 2.26.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,770,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 37,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

