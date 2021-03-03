Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.43

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.43 and last traded at $34.15, with a volume of 11947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTH shares. Compass Point cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hilltop by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,824,000 after buying an additional 314,297 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,348,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,759,000 after purchasing an additional 468,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth about $25,435,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 661,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 102,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 575,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 66,607 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

