HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $14,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $243.51 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $264.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.26.

