HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,762 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $15,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 615,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,373,000 after buying an additional 177,673 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARKG opened at $95.96 on Wednesday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $115.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.