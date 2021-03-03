HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 294,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,266 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $18,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,614,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $69.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.