HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 191,899 Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,899 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners were worth $12,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 92,216 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KNOP opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $559.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.28. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $17.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.56%.

KNOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

KNOT Offshore Partners Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

