HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $170.28

Shares of HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.28 ($2.22) and traded as low as GBX 164.60 ($2.15). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 165 ($2.16), with a volume of 3,070,482 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 169.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 170.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 61.40.

Get HICL Infrastructure alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.06%.

In other HICL Infrastructure news, insider Kenneth D. Reid bought 491 shares of HICL Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £815.06 ($1,064.88).

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:HICL)

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for HICL Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HICL Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.