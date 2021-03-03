Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $88.75

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.75 and traded as low as $86.80. Hexagon AB (publ) shares last traded at $87.20, with a volume of 10,313 shares.

HXGBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hexagon AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.52.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.