Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.77, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

