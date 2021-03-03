Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HPE. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.16.

HPE opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of -55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,589,000 after buying an additional 10,541,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,317,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,792,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,118,000 after buying an additional 2,497,888 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,388,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,167 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

