Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.21. Hess reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. Hess’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HES. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.74.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 133,244 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $9,212,490.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $2,004,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,863,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 605,097 shares of company stock valued at $36,840,055. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HES stock traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.66. The company had a trading volume of 62,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,125. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average is $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

