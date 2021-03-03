Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.41). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%.

HRTX stock opened at $17.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $22.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $24,691,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.