HEROcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 60.5% against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $389,397.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00060381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.98 or 0.00817809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00028860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00061753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00029593 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00047082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

