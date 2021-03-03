Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.57

Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.57 and last traded at $26.57, with a volume of 2243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HFWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $951.62 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,315,000 after purchasing an additional 75,893 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,252,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 162,795 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 314,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 279,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.