HempCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.50 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.50 million and $7,069.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,830.45 or 1.00690971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00038520 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00094903 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004257 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,858,733 coins and its circulating supply is 260,723,583 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

