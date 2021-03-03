Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.99. 1,807,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 2,291,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $749.30 million, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

