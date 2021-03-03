Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Short Interest Update

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the January 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HLXA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,957. Helix Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Caxton Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000.

Helix Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

