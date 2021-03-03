Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:HSDT opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.72. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

