Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Shares Gap Up to $7.87

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.87, but opened at $10.32. Heat Biologics shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 27,022 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have commented on HTBX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Heat Biologics from $5.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65.
Heat Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBX)
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
