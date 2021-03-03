Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Shares Gap Up to $7.87

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.87, but opened at $10.32. Heat Biologics shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 27,022 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HTBX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Heat Biologics from $5.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Heat Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $754,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Heat Biologics by 3,083.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 28,090 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Heat Biologics by 138.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 98,715 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Heat Biologics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Heat Biologics during the third quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

