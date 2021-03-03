Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Position Increased by Dubuque Bank & Trust

Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,659,491 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,079 shares during the quarter. Heartland Financial USA accounts for approximately 8.2% of Dubuque Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $66,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:HTLF traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.92. 3,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,030. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.54. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.26%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.