HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Director Sells $94,600.00 in Stock

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $712.76 million, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSTM. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in HealthStream during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in HealthStream by 583.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in HealthStream by 195.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

