Head-To-Head Survey: Clarkston Financial (OTCMKTS:CKFC) versus NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Clarkston Financial (OTCMKTS:CKFC) and NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Clarkston Financial and NBT Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarkston Financial 24.58% 13.80% 1.17% NBT Bancorp 19.96% 8.73% 0.96%

Clarkston Financial has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clarkston Financial and NBT Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarkston Financial $9.22 million 3.67 $2.35 million N/A N/A NBT Bancorp $511.56 million 3.14 $121.02 million $2.74 13.43

NBT Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Clarkston Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Clarkston Financial and NBT Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarkston Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A NBT Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

NBT Bancorp has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.68%. Given NBT Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NBT Bancorp is more favorable than Clarkston Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.0% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.8% of Clarkston Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NBT Bancorp beats Clarkston Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clarkston Financial Company Profile

Clarkston Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Clarkston State Bank, provides a range of banking products to retail and commercial customers in Michigan. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and demand deposit accounts, as well as CDs and IRAs; commercial loan products, such as commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, equipment/fixed asset acquisition loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and working capital and term loans; and consumer loan products, including auto loans, boat loans, motorcycle and RV loans, home equity lines of credit, and home equity loans, as well as credit cards. It also provides overdraft protection, cash management, and credit card merchant processing services; safe deposit boxes and sweep accounts; and check imaging, telephone banking, mobile banking, online banking, and wire transfer, and automated transaction machine services. The company operates through two full service branches. Clarkston Financial Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Waterford, Michigan.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 146 branches and 180 ATMs in Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

