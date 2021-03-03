Head-To-Head Review: Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and Analog Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Wireless Technologies $1.67 million 16.21 -$12.04 million N/A N/A Analog Devices $5.60 billion 9.86 $1.22 billion $4.91 30.52

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Wireless Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Summit Wireless Technologies and Analog Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Analog Devices 0 7 17 0 2.71

Summit Wireless Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 76.92%. Analog Devices has a consensus price target of $154.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.12%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Volatility and Risk

Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of -0.97, indicating that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Analog Devices has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and Analog Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Wireless Technologies -791.48% -407.13% -181.74% Analog Devices 21.79% 15.51% 8.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Analog Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Analog Devices beats Summit Wireless Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc. and changed its name to Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. in September 2018. Summit Semiconductor, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure. It also provides power management and reference products for power management and conversion applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and microelectromechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes to sense rotation, and inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom, as well as isolators. In addition, the company offers digital signal processing and system products for high-speed numeric calculations. The company serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, the rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. Analog Devices, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

