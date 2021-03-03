Head to Head Review: KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE) versus Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) and KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Service Co. International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Service Co. International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Service Co. International and KM Wedding Events Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Co. International 13.62% 24.63% 3.24% KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Service Co. International and KM Wedding Events Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Co. International $3.23 billion 2.49 $369.60 million $1.90 25.02 KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than KM Wedding Events Management.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Service Co. International and KM Wedding Events Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Co. International 0 0 5 0 3.00 KM Wedding Events Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Service Co. International currently has a consensus target price of $48.80, suggesting a potential upside of 2.65%. Given Service Co. International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Service Co. International is more favorable than KM Wedding Events Management.

Volatility & Risk

Service Co. International has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KM Wedding Events Management has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Service Co. International beats KM Wedding Events Management on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services relating to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services. In addition, it offers funeral merchandise, including burial caskets and related accessories, urns and other cremation receptacles, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tributes, stationery products, casket and cremation memorialization products, and other ancillary merchandise. Further, the company's cemeteries provide cemetery property interment rights, such as developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options; and sells cemetery merchandise and services, including memorial markers and bases, outer burial containers, flowers and floral placements, graveside services, merchandise installations, and interments, as well as offers preneed cemetery merchandise and services. Service Corporation International offers its products and services under the Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Funeraria del Angel, Making Everlasting Memories, Neptune Society, and Trident Society brands. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 1,471 funeral service locations; and 482 cemeteries, including 290 funeral service/cemetery combination locations covering 44 states, 8 Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About KM Wedding Events Management

KM Wedding Events Management, Inc., a development stage company, operates in the wedding services industry in the United States and India. The company provides matrimonial services, such as matchmaking and partner identification services through various delivery channels comprising print and visual media, Website, physical centers, and events; and wedding hall leasing services, as well as wedding catering and event management services. It also offers its services under the Kalyanamalai brand name. The company serves Indian high-income group, higher middle-income group, and other affluent individuals. KM Wedding Events Management, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Dublin, California.

