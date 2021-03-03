HC Wainwright Increases SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target to $124.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $101.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $96.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,736,040.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,225,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,226,893.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,281. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

