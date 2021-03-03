Harvey Capital Management Inc. Takes $508,000 Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 137.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,663,000 after acquiring an additional 410,210 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 50.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,644,000 after acquiring an additional 306,924 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 206.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,825,000 after acquiring an additional 229,441 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth about $30,886,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth about $29,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.29.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $14.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $244.22. 49,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,166. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.40 and its 200-day moving average is $239.41. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $570,119.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,019,478.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,005,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

