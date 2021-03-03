Harvey Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,950 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $129.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,373. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.68. The firm has a market cap of $178.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

