Harvey Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBDN. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

IBDN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,268. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.