Harvey Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.51.

Shares of CGC traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.66. 292,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,659,157. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

