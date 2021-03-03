Harvey Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.88 Million in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 209,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,000. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF accounts for 2.0% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,101.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 319.4% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $182,000.

FAN stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,034. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

